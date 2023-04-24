Chicago weekend violence: 2 killed, 18 others wounded, including 3-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl

Two people were killed and 18 others were wounded, including a 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend.

The children were wounded in neighborhoods on the South Side that bore the brunt of shootings over the weekend and that have recorded more homicides than this time a year ago.

The 3-year-old boy was shot in the face around 3:40 p.m. Saturday inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue in Calumet Heights, police said. Police have released few other details.

The shooting occurred in the South Chicago police district, where homicides are up 17% from a year ago and shootings are up 6%, according to Chicago police statistics.

The 6-year-old girl was wounded hours later in a home about two miles away in the Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. Someone inside the home pulled a gun and began firing, police said. The girl was shot in the arm and a man, 33, was hit in the back. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said. The condition of the man was unknown.

The shooting happened in the Grand Crossing police district, where homicides are up 20% from last year but shootings are down 6%.

Across the city, homicides are down about 10% from last year and shootings are down about 8%, according to police statistics.

One of the weekend’s two homicides also occurred in the South Chicago police district. A 33-year-old man was shot early Saturday during a fight with someone he knew in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the chest and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The other homicide occurred in the Jefferson Park police district, the first to be recorded this year, according to police statistics. A person was found shot to death after crashing a car in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other shootings:

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the 4900 block of South Leamington Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said someone in a black SUV shot him in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About the same time, three men were wounded in Morgan Park. The men — 24, 37 and 38 — were standing outside in the 1300 block of West 111th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday when someone fired shots and ran away, police said. The three were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where the 24-year-old was in serious condition, and the 37- and 38-year-olds were in good condition.

At least 10 people were killed and 26 wounded by gun violence last weekend across Chicago.