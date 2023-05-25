Man found shot in West Lawn following car crash: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot following a car crash in West Lawn Wednesday night.
Officers responding to shots fired in the 3900 block of West 58th Place at 9:20 p.m. found a Nissan SUV that had crashed into parked cars.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, was seen getting out of the Nissan bleeding from the hand.
Police say the victim told them a known person inside the vehicle had a gun and shot him.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
The shooter got away. Detectives are investigating the shooting.