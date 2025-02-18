Suspect shot after trying to rob 68-year-old woman at gunpoint on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A suspect was shot Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to rob a woman at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 2:31 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Congress Parkway.
According to police, a 68-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by an unknown offender. The offender pulled out a gun and demanded the woman's property.
During the attempted robbery, a 38-year-old man tried to intervene and began fighting with the offender.
During the fight, the offender was shot in his left leg.
The two victims were not wounded, police said.
The offender was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the suspect's name or announced any charges.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.