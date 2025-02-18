Suspect shot after trying to rob 68-year-old woman at gunpoint on West Side: police

The Brief A suspect was shot after allegedly attempting to rob a 68-year-old woman at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. A 38-year-old man intervened during the robbery attempt, leading to a fight in which the suspect was shot in the leg. Police have not released the suspect's name or any charges, and the suspect is currently in stable condition at Stroger Hospital.



A suspect was shot Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to rob a woman at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 2:31 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Congress Parkway.

According to police, a 68-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by an unknown offender. The offender pulled out a gun and demanded the woman's property.

During the attempted robbery, a 38-year-old man tried to intervene and began fighting with the offender.

During the fight, the offender was shot in his left leg.

The two victims were not wounded, police said.

The offender was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect's name or announced any charges.