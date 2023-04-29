Man struck multiple times in drive-by shooting on West Side

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the victim was in the 3400 block of West Ogden Avenue around 10:50 p.m. when an unidentified male driving eastbound in a gray SUV began firing at him.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There were no arrests reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating.