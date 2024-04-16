Expand / Collapse search

Chicago's West Side receives $2M federal grant for transportation improvements

By Fox 32 News
Published  April 16, 2024 4:58pm CDT
Transportation
FOX 32 Chicago

Federal grant of $2M allocated for transportation enhancements on Chicagos West Side

Federal grant money has been announced to help reconnect communities on the West Side.

CHICAGO - Some federal grant money has been announced to help reconnect communities on Chicago's West Side.

The $2 million will be used to help deal with the negative impact of highways and transportation facilities that have created barriers to connectivity.

The money will also look to address the impact of the Eisenhower Expressway on neighboring communities.

City leaders plan to use it to improve CTA access as well as enhance pedestrian bridges and bicycle facilities.