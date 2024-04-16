Chicago's West Side receives $2M federal grant for transportation improvements
CHICAGO - Some federal grant money has been announced to help reconnect communities on Chicago's West Side.
The $2 million will be used to help deal with the negative impact of highways and transportation facilities that have created barriers to connectivity.
The money will also look to address the impact of the Eisenhower Expressway on neighboring communities.
City leaders plan to use it to improve CTA access as well as enhance pedestrian bridges and bicycle facilities.