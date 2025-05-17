Chicago crime: 2 shot, injured on West Side, police say

Two men were shot and injured on the city’s West Side a little before midnight on Friday.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of West Fifth Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The victims were outside when a gunman approached them in a white SUV and fired at them.

The gunman fled the scene, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot in his right knee and right thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No offenders are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

It was the second shooting in East Garfield Park on Friday night with multiple victims, according to police.