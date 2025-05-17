Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 4 hurt, including teen, police say

The Brief A drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night left four people, including a teenager, injured. Three of the four victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.



A drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side left four people, including a 16-year-old boy, injured on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of South Homan Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene a little after 9 p.m. when they found the victims had been shot.

The victims were standing outside when a dark-colored SUV approached them and someone inside fired shots in their direction.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen and was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg and buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

This was the second shooting in which multiple people, including a teenager, were shot and injured in the city on Friday. Another shooting left three people injured on the South Side earlier in the evening.

What we don't know:

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police did not give a specific description of the gunman.