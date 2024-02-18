4 stabbed outside West Town nightclub: Chicago police

Chicago police say four people were stabbed outside a nightclub in West Town early Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street for reports of a person stabbed at approximately 1:48 a.m.

Three women and one man were found with stab wounds.

Two of the women and the man were transported to Rush Hospital. The third woman was transported to Stroger Hospital. All four victims are listed in good condition.

Police say the victims were unable to provide details about the incident. There is no one in custody as Area Three Detectives investigate.