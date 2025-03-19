White Sox unveil new ballpark food, shortened stadium name ahead of 2025 season

The Brief The White Sox are introducing more than two dozen new food and drink options for the 2025 season, including Korean bubble waffles, Korean corndogs, and brisket cheese curds. The fan experience is a major focus as the team looks to keep fans engaged despite coming off a 121-loss season in 2024. Guaranteed Rate Field has been rebranded as "Rate Field" after the sponsor shortened the stadium’s name.



The Chicago White Sox aren't expected to win a lot of games this year, but they keep hitting home runs at the concession stands.

The White Sox open their home season on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels, and on Wednesday the team offered up a tasty preview of what fans can expect.

A Ballpark Feast Fit for Chicago

What we know:

More than two dozen new food and drink options will be available for White Sox fans in 2025, at a stadium that has long been regarded as the best culinary sports facility in Chicago.

"I like to say coming to the ballpark is almost like a mini taste of the Chicago food and beverage experience," said Jennifer Kribs, operations manager of Delaware North, one of the ballpark’s food vendors.

Winning Over Fans, One Bite at a Time

Among the new offerings this year—a taste of Korea. A new stand will feature Korean bubble waffles stuffed with everything from chicken to chilis to ice cream. There will also be a variety of new Korean corndogs.

"The El Diablo, I think will be the fan favorite," Kribs said. "Mozzarella cheese covered in our flaming hot Cheetos and a few spicy sauces on there."

Also new this year is the basket of strawberry cream nachos, the smashburger patty melt, and the loaded brisket cheese curds.

"We tried to incorporate every flavor," said Levy Restaurants chef Nick Toth. "So crispy cheese curds, sweet barbecue, spicy jalapeños, creamy coleslaw—everything kind of rolls together."

Last year's breakout ballpark snack is back. The chocolate campfire milkshake is joined this year by the celebration cake shake, which honors another big event—the White Sox's 125th anniversary.

"It's going to be a birthday cake shake," Toth said. "Funfetti cake blended in, whipped cream, pinwheel cookies to mimic the scoreboard, and sprinkles to kind of mimic the fireworks we have on the South Side too."

A Name as Short as the Playoff Hopes?

It's no secret the food will need to be the star this year. The White Sox lost a record 121 games in 2024 and are expected to lose more than 100 again this year.

Which is why the fan experience in the stands is so important.

"We can't control what happens between those white lines when grown men have a round ball and round bat," said White Sox marketing director Brooks Boyer. "Everything else we have some control over and make the experience as clean and valuable to our season ticket holders and to our fans. We want to wow everybody every time they come in our ballpark."

Also, new this year is the name of the ballpark. Sponsor Guaranteed Rate has shortened its name, so now the home of the White Sox is Rate Field.