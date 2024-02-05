Chicago White Sox celebrate Black History Month with screening of 'Fitted in Black'

The Chicago White Sox will be celebrating Black History Month by hosting an exclusive screening of their film "Fitted in Black" on Monday night.

The screening will be at the Bronzeville Winery starting at 6 p.m., which is located near the corner of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 44th Street.

The film looks at the team's iconic logo rebrand in the 1990s and how it has helped influence hip-hop, culture and fashion.

The event is in partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists and XL Film Festival.