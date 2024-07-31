Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox, Cubs among the most 'hated' teams this year based on social media analysis

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  July 31, 2024 3:21pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs ranked among the most disliked MLB teams this year, according to new data. 

BetOnline, a gambling company, monitored over 100,000 negative posts on ‘X,' formerly known as Twitter, about MLB teams since Opening Day in March. They tracked posts including phrases like "I hate the Dodgers," "The Dodgers suck," "(expletive) the Dodgers," and "Screw the Dodgers," among others.

After analyzing negative sentiment on social media, the company said the Philadelphia Phillies emerged as the most disliked MLB team this year with 9,657 negative tweets.

Last year, the Dodgers were the most disliked team, and the Yankees held that title in 2022.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams with the highest number of negative tweets:

  1. Philadelphia Phillies - 9,657
  2. New York Yankees - 9,141
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8,987
  4. Houston Astros - 8,678
  5. Boston Red Sox - 8,214
  6. Chicago White Sox - 7,081
  7. New York Mets - 5,703
  8. Texas Rangers - 4,866
  9. Chicago Cubs - 4,691
  10. St. Louis Cardinals - 4,649
  11. Atlanta Braves - 4,371
  12. Cleveland Guardians - 4,281
  13. Seattle Mariners - 3,868
  14. Cincinnati Reds - 3,782
  15. Tampa Bay Rays - 3,746
  16. Washington Nationals - 3,732
  17. Pittsburgh Pirates - 3,595
  18. San Diego Padres - 3,552
  19. San Francisco Giants - 3,437
  20. Oakland Athletics - 3,391
  21. Kansas City Royals - 3,122
  22. Detroit Tigers - 2,934
  23. Baltimore Orioles - 2,907
  24. Milwaukee Brewers - 2,723
  25. Arizona Diamondbacks - 2,476
  26. Minnesota Twins - 2,307
  27. Colorado Rockies - 2,210
  28. Toronto Blue Jays - 2,112
  29. Los Angeles Angels - 2,040
  30. Miami Marlins - 1,929

This year, with a record of 27-83, the White Sox ranked at number six for most disliked team, while the Cubs, with a record of 51-58, ranked at number nine. 