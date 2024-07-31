Chicago White Sox, Cubs among the most 'hated' teams this year based on social media analysis
CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs ranked among the most disliked MLB teams this year, according to new data.
BetOnline, a gambling company, monitored over 100,000 negative posts on ‘X,' formerly known as Twitter, about MLB teams since Opening Day in March. They tracked posts including phrases like "I hate the Dodgers," "The Dodgers suck," "(expletive) the Dodgers," and "Screw the Dodgers," among others.
After analyzing negative sentiment on social media, the company said the Philadelphia Phillies emerged as the most disliked MLB team this year with 9,657 negative tweets.
Last year, the Dodgers were the most disliked team, and the Yankees held that title in 2022.
Here’s a breakdown of the teams with the highest number of negative tweets:
- Philadelphia Phillies - 9,657
- New York Yankees - 9,141
- Los Angeles Dodgers - 8,987
- Houston Astros - 8,678
- Boston Red Sox - 8,214
- Chicago White Sox - 7,081
- New York Mets - 5,703
- Texas Rangers - 4,866
- Chicago Cubs - 4,691
- St. Louis Cardinals - 4,649
- Atlanta Braves - 4,371
- Cleveland Guardians - 4,281
- Seattle Mariners - 3,868
- Cincinnati Reds - 3,782
- Tampa Bay Rays - 3,746
- Washington Nationals - 3,732
- Pittsburgh Pirates - 3,595
- San Diego Padres - 3,552
- San Francisco Giants - 3,437
- Oakland Athletics - 3,391
- Kansas City Royals - 3,122
- Detroit Tigers - 2,934
- Baltimore Orioles - 2,907
- Milwaukee Brewers - 2,723
- Arizona Diamondbacks - 2,476
- Minnesota Twins - 2,307
- Colorado Rockies - 2,210
- Toronto Blue Jays - 2,112
- Los Angeles Angels - 2,040
- Miami Marlins - 1,929
This year, with a record of 27-83, the White Sox ranked at number six for most disliked team, while the Cubs, with a record of 51-58, ranked at number nine.