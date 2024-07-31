Chicago White Sox, Cubs among the most 'hated' teams this year based on social media analysis

The Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs ranked among the most disliked MLB teams this year, according to new data.

BetOnline, a gambling company, monitored over 100,000 negative posts on ‘X,' formerly known as Twitter, about MLB teams since Opening Day in March. They tracked posts including phrases like "I hate the Dodgers," "The Dodgers suck," "(expletive) the Dodgers," and "Screw the Dodgers," among others.

After analyzing negative sentiment on social media, the company said the Philadelphia Phillies emerged as the most disliked MLB team this year with 9,657 negative tweets.

Last year, the Dodgers were the most disliked team, and the Yankees held that title in 2022.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams with the highest number of negative tweets:

Philadelphia Phillies - 9,657 New York Yankees - 9,141 Los Angeles Dodgers - 8,987 Houston Astros - 8,678 Boston Red Sox - 8,214 Chicago White Sox - 7,081 New York Mets - 5,703 Texas Rangers - 4,866 Chicago Cubs - 4,691 St. Louis Cardinals - 4,649 Atlanta Braves - 4,371 Cleveland Guardians - 4,281 Seattle Mariners - 3,868 Cincinnati Reds - 3,782 Tampa Bay Rays - 3,746 Washington Nationals - 3,732 Pittsburgh Pirates - 3,595 San Diego Padres - 3,552 San Francisco Giants - 3,437 Oakland Athletics - 3,391 Kansas City Royals - 3,122 Detroit Tigers - 2,934 Baltimore Orioles - 2,907 Milwaukee Brewers - 2,723 Arizona Diamondbacks - 2,476 Minnesota Twins - 2,307 Colorado Rockies - 2,210 Toronto Blue Jays - 2,112 Los Angeles Angels - 2,040 Miami Marlins - 1,929

This year, with a record of 27-83, the White Sox ranked at number six for most disliked team, while the Cubs, with a record of 51-58, ranked at number nine.