Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks announces he's cancer free: 'It's official'

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is officially in remission and cancer free. He made the announcement on Thursday.

Hendriks posted on his Instagram, "It's official. I'm cancer free."

Earlier this month, it was reported Hendriks completed his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The White Sox star posted a video to Instagram of him ringing the "victory bell" and a lengthy note thanking his medical team, wife, family, friends and fans.

"These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life," he wrote. "Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done."

Hendriks said his life "changed forever" five months ago.

"You never think you will be the one who hears ‘you have cancer' but there I was … in shock and fear not knowing what comes next," he wrote.

Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

Associated Press contributed to this report.