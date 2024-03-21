Chicago White Sox debut new menu ahead of opening day

Just in time for the first pitch at the park, the Chicago White Sox unveiled a fresh menu on Thursday, aiming to enhance the ballpark experience for fans.

"One of the things we are trying to do for fans this year is make things better at the ballpark," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer.

The White Sox are hoping to impress with a lineup of new items on the menu.

First up, the drinks:

"We added some new local selections. We certainly responded to our guests asking for some new nonalcoholic selections as well," said Bret Donaldson, Executive Chef of Delaware North. "We're going to be serving a Jack Daniels and Coke ice cream float."

The food offerings at Guaranteed Rate Field are anticipated to be a surefire hit.

"We are serving a beef picadillo empanada, topping that off with salsa. Our other option is spinach and cheese, another vegetarian option for our guests who are frequently asking for meat-free options," said Donaldson.

Donaldson added, "We're really excited about a new partnership we have for Ogden Meats. They will be providing all of our bratwursts and Italian sausage this year."

"We have a crispy chicken sandwich, which we are serving with a really nice lightly spiced Creole sauce on top," Donaldson noted.

"We brought the Impossible Burger in several years ago. Had really great response to that this year. So this year, in cooperation with Impossible, we're also bringing in their brand-new plant-based dog," Donaldson continued. "With all of our dogs, of course, it will still have the grilled onions on it so you'll get that great smell when you walk into the stadium on opening day."

Additionally, the chef is taking over the Chi Sox Grill across the street this year.

"Brand-new menu, brand-new operation over there. One of the things we're showing off this year is a smokehouse smash burger," Donaldson said.

The food spots hit all the bases. Levy Restaurants is going back to its deli roots.

"You'll be able to get all the classic deli sides," said Chef Ryan Craig. "There's potato pancakes, potato salad, cucumber salad, old-school rotini salad, and then all the great sandwiches."

"This year we're going to do a campfire milkshake," Chef Craig added.

Furthermore, the newly renovated Vizzy View Bar is now open.

"We open our gates two hours before game time, so 1:10 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Make sure you plan ahead, arrive early, get to your seats for the game. It's going to be great!" said Sheena Quinn, White Sox Public Relations Senior Director.