Chicago businessman Willie Wilson giving away more than $333K in free gas, groceries this weekend

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has announced he will hold a free gas and grocery giveaway on Saturday.

Wilson plans to donate $50 coupons to 5,000 people. The coupons must be used the same day at participating grocery stores in Cook and DuPage Counties.

He will also visit the Cook County Jail to give 520 inmates $25 to purchase commissary items.

There will be another giveaway where participants can receive $50 in free gas on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"Our citizens continue to struggle with high food, gas, rent and utility costs. I am committed to helping our citizens put food on their table during this season. Feeding 5,000 has special significance to me. The gas and grocery giveaways are designed to relieve some of the pressure they experience. During my visit at Cook County Jail, I will have an opportunity to inspire detainees," Wilson said.

The gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. at participating locations. People may not line up overnight.

A full list of participating gas stations and grocery stores can be found below:

Gas Stations (Start time: 7 AM)

BP, 750 N. Wells

Citgo, 1745 W. Foster

Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Citgo, 2801 W. 59th Street

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento

Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.

BP, 7850 S. King Drive

Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road

BP, 342 E. 35th Street

Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street

Exxon, 10644 S. Halsted

Grocery Stores

There will be giveaways at 17 Petes Fresh Market locations all beginning at 10 a.m.

1. 57th & Kedzie 5724 S. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60629

2. 47th & Kedzie 4700 S. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60632

3. 43rd & Pulaski 4343 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60632

4. West Lawn Market 5838 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60629

5. 118th & Ave O 3448 E. 118th St. Chicago, IL 60617

6. Cermak & Rockwell 2526 W. Cermak Rd. Chicago, IL 60608

7. Calumet City 1968 Sibley Blvd. Calumet City, IL 60409

8. Evergreen Park 3720 W. 95th St. Evergreen Park, IL 60805

9. Oakbrook Terrace 17w675 W. Roosevelt Rd Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

10. Madison & Western 2333 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60612

11. Bridgeview 10280 S. Harlem Ave. Bridgeview, IL 60455

12. Oak Park 259 Lake St. Oak Park, IL 60302

13. Willowbrook 840 Plainfield Rd. Willowbrook, IL 60527

14. Wheaton 151 Rice Lake Square Wheaton, IL 60189

15. Glen Ellyn 880 Roosevelt Rd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

16. Lemont 1100 State St. Lemont, IL 60439

17. Matteson 4233 Lincoln Highway Matteson, IL 60443

Other locations:

Pete’s Produce 1411 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL (11:00am)

Pete’s Produce 1543 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL (11:00am)

Seafood City Supermarket (11:30am) 5033 N. Elston, Chicago, IL

Shop & Save Market (12:00pm) 6312 N. Nagle Avenue, Chicago, IL

Wilson – a humanitarian and philanthropist – has held these free giveaways numerous times in the past.