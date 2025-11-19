Chicago's Windy City Smokeout announces final headliner for 2026 festival

The Brief Blake Shelton will headline the final night of the 2026 Windy City Smokeout. The five-day festival returns to the United Center from July 8–12. Single-day wristbands went on sale Wednesday.



Windy City Smokeout has revealed its final headliner for next summer’s country music and BBQ festival in Chicago.

What we know:

Blake Shelton will close out the five-day event in 2026, as Windy City Smokeout returns to the United Center parking lot from July 8–12 for its 13th year.

Blake Shelton performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Shelton joins an already packed lineup featuring Treaty Oak Revival, Hootie & the Blowfish, Lainey Wilson, and Jordan Davis as nightly headliners.

Single-day wristbands went on sale Wednesday, while multi-day and VIP passes are also available.

What's next:

A full artist schedule and the complete list of BBQ pitmasters will be announced soon.

Crowds attend a Megan Moroney performance during Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 12, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

Festival passes and details are available at www.windycitysmokeout.com.