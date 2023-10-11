Chicago Wolves welcome adoptable pups to the ice

Instead of howling, the Chicago Wolves are hoping to bark-up business and help you find a new furry friend.

The team is bringing back its Adopt-a-Dog program this weekend. That means players will interact with dogs from two local rescue shelters on the ice at Allstate Arena.

Wolves general manager Wendell Young joined Good Day Chicago on Wednesday where he said the idea for the event came from the team's owner.

"Our owner Don Levin, the owner of the Chicago Wolves, it's his passion," Young said. "He loves dogs. He's adopted a ton of dogs. I think at most times he has probably six dogs of his own. It's his passion, and it's gone through the whole organization. People in the organization have adopted dogs because of Don's passion."

The event kicks off Saturday. Nearly 1,600 dogs have been adopted through this program.