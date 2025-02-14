Chicago woman, 18, charged in deadly July 2024 shooting

An 18-year-old Chicago woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting last year.

Arrest in Deadly Shooting

What we know:

Aaliyah Cain, 18, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

She was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 12 in the 10500 block of S. Prairie Avenue.

Authorities identified Cain as a suspect who took part in a shooting that killed a 47-year-old man on July 6, 2024, in the 10600 block of S. State Street.

Aaliyah Cain, 18. (Chicago PD )

What's next:

Cain is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Feb. 15.

Further details have not been released.