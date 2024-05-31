Chicago woman, 35, charged with beating of young girl

A Chicago woman is facing charges in connection with the beating of a young girl last year, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Alexis Davila, 35, was arrested by Chicago police and the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force at her home in the 2600 block of West 71st Street on Wednesday, the statement said.

Police said Davila was taken into custody after she was identified as the suspect who battered the 11-year-old girl on Sept. 17 in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Alexis Davila, 35. (Chicago police)

She faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, causing great bodily harm, and was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.