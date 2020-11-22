Chicago woman, 50, has been missing for nearly a week

article

A 50-year-old woman was reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Sonik Larson was last seen Nov. 16 and is missing from the 1000 block of North Mason Avenue, Chicago police said. She is known to use public transportation and likes to visit the areas around the University of Illinois at Chicago, Greektown and the western part of Humboldt Park.

She is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red plaid button down shirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black canvas gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 312-746-8255.