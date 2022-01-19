Chicago woman accused of trying to carjack rideshare driver on the West Side

article

A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been charged for allegedly trying to carjack a rideshare driver in December.

Shantiara Johnson is facing one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and one felony count of robbery.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday after police identified her as one of the offenders who attempted to take a vehicle and other belongings from a 30-year-old rideshare driver on Dec. 27, 2021 in Austin.

She was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.