Woman crashes into SUV in Oak Brook during police chase, later causes $7K in damage to hospital bed: officials

A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into another vehicle in Oak Brook.

Terry Kahdijah, 30, faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of criminal damage to property and various misdemeanor and traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license.

The incident began around 2:35 p.m. when Oak Brook police received information about a black Audi Q5 reportedly involved in a robbery and retail theft in Countryside. Officers located the vehicle near Oak Brook Mall and began surveillance using an unmarked squad car.

As the Audi exited the mall onto westbound 22nd Street, it allegedly rolled backward, tapping the bumper of the unmarked police vehicle. Officers activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Kahdijah, reportedly ran a red light and sped westbound on 22nd Street, reaching speeds of at least 61 mph in a 40-mph zone.

At the intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street, Kahdijah allegedly attempted to turn right from the left-most lane to travel north on Route 83. In doing so, police said, she collided with a Lexus SUV, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

After the crash, Kahdijah’s car stalled. When officers ordered her to exit the vehicle, she refused. Police forcibly removed her and transported her to a hospital for medical attention. While handcuffed to a bed, Kahdijah allegedly caused approximately $7,000 in damage to the hospital bed.

Kahdijah is also facing additional charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police in Cook County.

"The allegations that in the middle of the afternoon Ms. Kahdijah not only sped away from officers, but then crashed her car at the intersection of two of DuPage County’s busiest roadways are outrageous," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "With the holiday shopping season upon us, I want to remind motorists that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of alleged behavior that puts not only the accused at risk, but also the officers involved as well as the motoring public. As I’ve said in the past but bears repeating, if you hear sirens and see lights behind you, pull over. Do not attempt to outrun the police as you will not be successful and will only make matters worse for yourself."

A judge granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release for Kahdijah. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23.