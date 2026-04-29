Chicago woman arrested nearly 2 years after teen shot outside Gately Stadium

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The Brief A Chicago woman has been charged in a 2024 shooting that critically injured a 15-year-old outside Gately Stadium. Police say she shot the teen from a vehicle after confronting him in a parking lot. She was arrested this week and faces multiple felony charges, with a court hearing scheduled.



A Chicago woman has been charged with shooting and critically wounding a 15-year-old boy outside a South Side stadium nearly two years ago.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2024 outside Gately Stadium in the 10200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy was standing in a parking lot when he was confronted by someone in a white vehicle. Darnisha Jones, 31, who was inside the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and shot the teen in the abdomen, according to police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police arrested Jones on Monday near the intersection of 111th Street and Langley Avenue. She was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery/causing great bodily harm.

What's next:

Jones, of the Ashburn neighborhood, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The video in this story is from a previous Fox Chicago report.