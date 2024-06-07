Chicago woman charged with attempted murder after hitting woman with car

article

A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after striking a woman with her car last March in the Austin neighborhood.

Jacinda McDaniel, 30, allegedly got into a car and hit a 34-year-old woman on March 22 in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to police.

McDaniel was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of North Central Avenue. She was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

A detention hearing was scheduled for McDaniel on Friday. No additional information was provided.