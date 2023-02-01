Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman charged after 96-year-old woman found dead in freezer

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Portage Park
New details emerge after body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park

Neighbors say police escorted Michalski’s daughter away from the property minutes after discovering the body. The mother and daughter had lived together for years on the first floor of the two-flat, and the daughter was the building’s landlord, neighbors said.

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged after police found a 96-year-old woman in a Northwest Side freezer earlier this week.

Eva Bratcher, 69, faces one felony count of concealing death/moving a body and one felony count of possessing a fraudulent ID Card.

According to police, Bratcher allegedly concealed the death of a 96-year-old woman and moved the victim's body after death.

The deceased woman was discovered about 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West Melrose after the woman's granddaughter asked police to do a welfare check on her.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not confirmed the name of the 96-year-old woman, however, a relative identified her as Regina Michalski.

Autopsy results are still pending.