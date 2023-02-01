Chicago woman charged after 96-year-old woman found dead in freezer

A Chicago woman has been charged after police found a 96-year-old woman in a Northwest Side freezer earlier this week.

Eva Bratcher, 69, faces one felony count of concealing death/moving a body and one felony count of possessing a fraudulent ID Card.

According to police, Bratcher allegedly concealed the death of a 96-year-old woman and moved the victim's body after death.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The deceased woman was discovered about 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West Melrose after the woman's granddaughter asked police to do a welfare check on her.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not confirmed the name of the 96-year-old woman, however, a relative identified her as Regina Michalski.

Autopsy results are still pending.