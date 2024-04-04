Chicago woman charged after 26 cats found in neglected home: police

A woman was charged this week after more than two dozen cats were allegedly rescued from her residence in Chicago.

Ashley Burrell, 37, is charged with one misdemeanor count of violating animal owner duties.

Police found the cats around 11:52 a.m. on Tuesday, inside a residence in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue, which exhibited signs of neglect.

Burrell was present at the scene and identified as the owner.

Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC)was made aware of the incident and was responsible for removing the cats from the premises.

CACC is investigating the allegations of animal cruelty.