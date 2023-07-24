Chicago woman charged with child endangerment after infant abandoned on CTA bus

A 31-year-old woman faces two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after a 1-year-old boy was found alone on a CTA bus in South Chicago last weekend.

Police were called to the 8300 block of South Exchange Avenue at 9:07 p.m. Saturday after the infant was found abandoned on a bus.

The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

Amanda Parr, of Chicago, was arrested and investigators found that another boy, 4, was left alone in a residence in the 400 block of W. 72nd Street by the offender. The child was also taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

Police did not disclose the nature of the woman's relationship with the children.

Both children have since been released into the care of family members.