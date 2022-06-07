Chicago woman charged in April hit-and-run that killed cyclist in West Loop

A Chicago woman has been charged in an April hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist in the West Loop.

Courtney Bertucci, 30, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in the 900 block of West Madison Street on April 16 when she allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Paresh Chhatrala. She then fled the scene.

Chhatrala, 42, was hospitalized in critical condition but later died at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in West Town.

Bertucci was arrested on Monday in the 200 block of West Lake Street in Addison, officials said.

Courtney Bertucci, 30. (Chicago police)

She is charged with three felonies including reckless homicide, failure to report an accident resulting in death, and felony possession of a controlled substance, according to police. She was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and not paying due care to a pedestrian in the roadway.

Bertucci was due in bond court Tuesday.