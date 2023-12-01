Chicago woman charged in Austin robbery

A woman has been charged in connection with a robbery last September in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Tinithia Traylor, 41, was part of a group who allegedly stole property from a 21-year-old man on Sept. 24 in the 1100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to police.

Traylor was arrested Thursday just two blocks away from where the robbery took place. She was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Traylor has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was provided.