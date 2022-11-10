Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

article

A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Barrett-Washington was arrested Wednesday in Cambridge, Illinois, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

She was charged with vehicular hijacking.

Barrett-Washington, of Roseland, is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.