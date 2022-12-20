Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured 7-year-old boy

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jennifer Garcia | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A woman is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy last April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Jennifer Garcia, 39, is accused of driving an SUV into the child on April 14 near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, officials said.

The boy suffered a leg injury and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Garcia was arrested Monday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, failure to report an accident causing injury, driving on a suspended license and driving an uninsured motor vehicle that caused bodily harm.

Garcia, of Portage Park, is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday. 

7-year-old struck by SUV in Humboldt Park, in critical condition

A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt in a crash Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.