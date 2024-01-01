Chicago woman charged after leaving children home alone, police say

A 29-year-old Chicago woman is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly leaving four young children home alone over the weekend.

On New Year's Eve, around 1:28 p.m., Chicago police officers in the 4800 block of W. Jackson Blvd. were waved down by an 11-year-old boy who told them he was home alone with other children.

Officers responded to the home and found a 1-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl. They took the children to West Suburban Hospital as a precaution after not being able to make contact with a guardian.

The offender – identified as Dominique Bishop-Smith – was eventually located and charged with four misdemeanor counts of Cause Child to be Endangered.

No further information was provided by the Chicago Police Department.