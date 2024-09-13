Chicago woman charged with prostitution at Geneva spa

article

A Chicago woman was charged with prostitution after an investigation into a spa in suburban Geneva.

Liu Lin, 43, was arrested by Geneva detectives during a prostitution investigation into Yuanyuan Spa, 401 E. State St., police said.

Lin was charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution. She was taken to the Geneva Police Department for processing and was released.

Lin has a court date scheduled for Nov. 19. No further information was provided.