Chicago woman charged stabbing elderly man in South Shore

A Chicago woman has been charged after police say she stabbed an elderly man in the South Shore neighborhood in late December.

Rashaundra Rivers, 34, of the 6900 block of South Paxton Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Rivers was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed and seriously injured a 71-year-old in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, the statement said.

Rashaundra Rivers, 34. (Chicago police)

She was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.