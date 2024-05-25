Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman charged in West Side armed carjacking

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 25, 2024 9:16am CDT
North Lawndale
Shameka Jones

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested a few hours after she allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint in North Lawndale Wednesday night. 

Shameka Jones, 29, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Thursday after she took a vehicle from a 35-year-old man several hours earlier, according to police.

The carjacking happened in the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue. 

Jones was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm. She was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday. 

No additional information is available at this time. 