Chicago woman charged with attempted murder following 2022 attack

A Chicago woman was accused of attacking another woman and seriously injuring her in North Lawndale last fall.

Police say Ashley Gallion, 30, was arrested Wednesday when she was identified as one of the people who attacked a 44-year-old woman on Nov. 25, 2022.

The victim was seriously injured during the battery that took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road.

Gallion was arrested in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue by members of the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

She was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.