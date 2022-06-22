Chicago woman charged with burglarizing businesses

A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year.

On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.

The burglaries happened in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue, 2900 block of North Broadway, and 400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Murphy was taken into custody in the 200 block of North Mason Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. She's been charged with three counts of burglary.

Emma Murphy | Chicago Police Department

Murphy is due in court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.