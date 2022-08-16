Chicago woman charged with killing man during fight on I-94 ramp

A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a pedestrian Friday on Interstate 94, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a crash around 2:42 p.m. on the exit ramp to Wilson Avenue from Interstate 94, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Investigators said a 47-year-old man had been struck by a truck following a physical altercation that spilled into traffic on the ramp.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead the following day, according to officials.

Mary A. Normand, 26. (Illinois State Police)

Mary A. Normand, 26, was arrested by state police after she was identified as the suspect involved in the altercation.

Normand has been charged with a felony count of first-degree murder and is being held at the Cook County Jail without bail.

No further information was immediately available.