Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Lake View
Lateaner Simmons, 39

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon.

Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, Simmons allegedly shot and injured a 50-year-old man in the 700 block of West Diversey Parkway. 

She was placed into custody at the scene. Police said a weapon and suspected narcotics were recovered at that time.

Simmons was charged accordingly. 