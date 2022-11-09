Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon.
Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
On Tuesday, Simmons allegedly shot and injured a 50-year-old man in the 700 block of West Diversey Parkway.
She was placed into custody at the scene. Police said a weapon and suspected narcotics were recovered at that time.
Simmons was charged accordingly.