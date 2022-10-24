Chicago woman charged with stabbing man to death inside West Side residence

article

A Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man on Chicago's West Side Sunday night.

Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to police, Golden was in a fight with a 30-year-old man inside a residence in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when she allegedly stabbed him to death.

He was stabbed in the left thigh, and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Golden was arrested moments after the stabbing.