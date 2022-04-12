Chicago woman collecting equipment for Ukrainian firefighters: 'I want to help people'

A local effort is underway to help the heroes of Ukraine. A collection of equipment for firefighters is being sent overseas.

The donation drive was started by a Ukrainian woman who is living in Chicago and was watching firefighters scramble to rescue civilians in bombed buildings. The Chicago Fire Department and Des Plaines Fire Department have already answered her call.

Yana Feyganova is collecting walkie-talkies, lanterns, safety clothing, hose nozzles and more. The materials will be sent to 30 fire stations in northeast Ukraine, which is currently ground zero for Russian attacks.

"I feel that I want to help people. And, I want to help people who are saving these lives because savers need help as well," said Feyganova.

She’s already gathered 100 sets of gear. It’s being stored in a Schiller Park warehouse until it is shipped to Ukraine.

