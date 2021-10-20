Chicago woman creates app to help victims, survivors of domestic abuse

A Chicago woman wants domestic abuse victims and survivors to know they are not alone.

Lisa Jenkins invented a way for them to get help and support — all in one place. She created The Slipout app.

The app includes a checklist with a step-by-step guide to escape an abusive relationship, as well as resources for victims and survivors.

You can also contact Jenkins privately through the app, for additional support.

Her personal experience with abuse led her to create the app.

"I'm an 8-year survivor of 21 years of domestic abuse and in the course of my healing, I just wanted to help people survive and heal. Because I thought once I was physically safe that I would be fine, but that's not the case," Jenkins said.

The Slipout app is available in 44 countries. It is free on the Apple Store and Google Play.

