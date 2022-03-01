Chicago woman falsely told police her relative was being held against her will inside van: ISP

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with filing a false police report.

Sherell Story, of Chicago, faces a disorderly conduct charge for filing a false police report and a disorderly conduct charge for illegally using 911.

At about 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2021, Illinois State Police responded to a reported kidnapping in progress on I-290 at 9th Street.

The 911 caller allegedly falsely identified herself and said that her relative was being held against her will inside of a white conversion van.

ISP troopers located the vehicle on I-290 eastbound at South Austin Boulevard and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The vehicle was then involved in a minor crash, which ended the pursuit.

The reported suspect, 36-year-old Stephen Southern of Chicago, allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby residence, police said.

Southern then exited the residence and was taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of cannabis and other traffic offenses.

Southern was the only person in the car. Police said no kidnapping occurred.

During the investigation, police arrested the 911 caller, identified as Story, who is the wife of Southern.

Sherell Story | Illinois State Police

Story turned herself into police on Monday.

She received a $25,000 bond.

No other information was provided by police.