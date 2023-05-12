Chicago woman arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage at suburban spa: police

A 47-year-old Chicago woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly engaging in prostitution and conducting an unlicensed massage at a spa in the suburbs.

The woman, identified as Jiao Qing Zheng, was taken into custody after an investigation by the Oak Park Police Department.

The spa in question is located at the intersection of Harlem Ave. and Garfield St. It is unclear how long the spa has been in operation or if there have been any previous incidents.

Jiao Qing Zheng | Oak Park Police Department

The case is currently under investigation, and further details were not released by the authorities.