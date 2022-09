article

A 21-year-old Chicago woman was reported missing Wednesday.

Keyla Pinantota was last heard from on July 12. She is 5'5", Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she's missing from the Logan Square area near Armitage Avenue and Pulaski Road.

Anyone with information about Pinantota's whereabouts can contact the Chicago Police Department - Area 5 SVU at (312) 746-6554.