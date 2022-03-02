Chicago woman returns to Ukraine to help with war effort

A woman from Kyiv made Chicago her home in 2005.

But when she heard about the war, she boarded a plane this past weekend to help.

"The thought of those people leaving their homes… I knew I had to be there," said Yulia Skuibida.

Skuibida is three hours away from the Ukraine/Poland border in Medyka.

She flew into Poland Saturday, rented a car and started helping.

Using her own money, she's aided in housing refugees, and bought essential items for Ukrainian fighters in small towns in Poland, coordinating the deliveries on the ground.

