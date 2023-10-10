Chicago woman who shot man in chest charged, police say

A 21-year-old Chicago woman is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a man Sunday on the city's far South Side.

At about 5:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was in the 700 block of East 133rd Place when he was shot in the chest by Mysharra Porter, police said.

The man self-transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Not more than a half hour after the shooting, Porter was taken into custody. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Mysharra Porter | CPD

She's been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is due in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.