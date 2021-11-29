Chicago woman with concealed carry license shoots at armed robbery suspects

A 42-year-old woman fended off armed robbers on Chicago’s South Side with a gun of her own, police said.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, police say the woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 10200 block of S. Michigan Ave. in the Roseland neighborhood when two unknown offenders approached her and pulled out a handgun.

The woman then pulled out her own gun and opened fire, according to police. The offenders fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were initially reported, police said.

The victim has a valid CCL and FOID card, police said.

Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.