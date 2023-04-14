Chicago women charged in violent CTA robbery

article

Two women are facing charges in the attack and robbery of a teenage girl last week on a CTA Red Line train.

Brianna Owens, 18, and Angel Bruce, 23, are accused of hitting and robbing a 16-year-old girl who was riding a train last Friday near the 87th Street Station, according to police.

The pair was arrested Thursday in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street.

They were each charged with robbery and aggravated battery in a public place.

Owens and Bruce are scheduled to appear in court Friday.