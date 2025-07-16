Chicago women lead suburban police on high-speed chase after clothing theft, prosecutors say

The Brief Two Chicago women already on pre-trial release are facing new charges after allegedly stealing from an Alo Yoga store in Oak Brook. Police say the women led officers on a high-speed chase before being boxed in on I-290 with help from Chicago police. Both women will remain in custody pending trial.



Two Chicago women on pre-trial release are facing new charges after allegedly stealing clothes from an Oak Brook store and leading police on a high-speed chase.

What we know:

Shawanda Outlaw, 28, and Destiny Jackson, 27, were arrested Monday afternoon, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

Outlaw and Jackson allegedly went into Alo Yoga at Oakbrook Center around 12:30 p.m., selected 18 items of clothing worth about $1,674, and layered them under their clothes in a fitting room before leaving without paying.

An Oak Brook officer tried to stop the blue Nissan they were in, but police say Jackson, who was driving, sped off northbound on Route 83.

During the chase, Jackson allegedly swerved through traffic, drove on the shoulder multiple times, and even drove into oncoming traffic on Brush Hill Road near Elmhurst Hospital. Speeds reportedly reached around 82 mph, but police were not gaining on the vehicle.

Police also say merchandise was thrown out of the car during the chase.

The pursuit ended on eastbound I-290 near California Avenue when Chicago police helped box in the Nissan. Both women were arrested at the scene.

What's next:

Outlaw is charged with burglary, retail theft, and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding. She was denied detention at her initial hearing, but judges later revoked her pre-trial release in pending theft cases involving Nike and Ulta Beauty stores in Naperville.

Jackson is charged with the same offenses and was ordered detained pre-trial. She was already on parole for a 2023 retail theft and aggravated battery to a police officer and on pre-trial release for another retail theft case in Will County.

Their next court dates are Aug. 11 for Jackson and Aug. 26 for Outlaw.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis both released statements on the new charges.

Berlin statement

"It is alleged that while on pre-trial release for retail theft, Ms. Outlaw and Ms. Jackson thumbed their nose at the criminal justice system and committed yet another crime. To further aggravate the matter, it is also alleged that in an attempt to avoid apprehension, the two defendants led authorities on a high-speed chase in the middle of the day, endangering the police officers involved, other motorists, pedestrians and shoppers along the way. In DuPage County we have zero tolerance for the type of behavior alleged in this case. The new charges against these women, who were both previously granted pre-trial release, illustrates the need for changes to the State’s Safe-T-Act to give judges more discretion at First Appearance Court. Too often, we are seeing repeat offenders released pre-trial because the Act does not allow judges to use their discretion for certain offenses. As I have consistently stated since the inception of the Safe-T-Act, judges, not the legislature, are in the best position to decide whether a defendant in any particular case should be detained pre-trial."

Strockis statement

"Recently, Alo stores have been targeted by criminals throughout the Chicagoland area. These offenders picked the wrong Alo location here in Oak Brook and they were met by a coordinated effort by our plain clothes officers and patrol officers to take them into custody. The offenders were surprised to be pursued for this offense and quickly learned that the offense they allegedly committed is in fact a forcible felony. There are real consequences for reckless criminal behavior in Oak Brook and DuPage County."