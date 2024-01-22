Chicago releases names for 2nd annual 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

You name a snowplow! And you name a snowplow!

The City of Chicago's second annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest is underway, and on Monday, the names of the 50 finalists that residents can vote for were released.

"Now the race is on, and we would love all Chicago residents to vote for their favorite snowplow names which, if they win, will be featured with signage on city snowplows," said Cole Stallard, Commissioner of the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The names are listed below:

Above the Thaw Artctic Institute of Chicago Bad, Bad Leroy Plow Better Call Salt Bill Flurry Buckingham Plowtain Buddy Guy-cicle Casimir Plowaski Celery Salter Chance the Scraper Chicago My Home Plow Chillinois Chicago Plowhawks ChiPlowgo City of Big Shovels CTRL-SALT-DELETE Deep Dish Plowzza Earth, Wind and Plower Ernie Snowbanks Ferris Bueller's Scrape Off Jesse Whiteout Kevin McPlowister Little Dibbie Looper Scooper Lost Shaker of Salt Maxwell Street Plowish Sausage Micicle Jordan Mies van der Snow Minnie MiNOsnow Nat King Cold Oh Snow You Didn't! Pablo Picassnow Plowapalooza Plowdiniera Plowed Gate Salternate Reality Saltsa N Chips Scoop Dogg Sir Melts a lot Sister Jean's Machine Skilling It Snower Wacker Drive Snowprah Windfrey Super Bowl Shovel Sweet Plow of Mine Taylor Drift Thawsome Sauce The Magnificent Pile The Salt Shedder The Unslushables

Chicago residents have until Feb. 2 to vote for six plow names. Once the names are chosen, the residents who submitted the names will be offered a photo opportunity with their snowplow and be given some city swag.

Last year, for the inaugural "You Name a Snowplow" contest, "Mrs. O'Leary's Plow" — named by FOX 32 Digital Producer Will Hager — ended up winning. It's now part of the fleet of over 300 plows that clear city roadways during and after winter storms.

Tap HERE to vote.

To view Chicago's fleet in real time, visit www.chicagoshovels.org.