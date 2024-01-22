Expand / Collapse search

Chicago releases names for 2nd annual 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
CHICAGO - You name a snowplow! And you name a snowplow!

The City of Chicago's second annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest is underway, and on Monday, the names of the 50 finalists that residents can vote for were released.

"Now the race is on, and we would love all Chicago residents to vote for their favorite snowplow names which, if they win, will be featured with signage on city snowplows," said Cole Stallard, Commissioner of the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The names are listed below:

  1. Above the Thaw
  2. Artctic Institute of Chicago
  3. Bad, Bad Leroy Plow
  4. Better Call Salt
  5. Bill Flurry
  6. Buckingham Plowtain
  7. Buddy Guy-cicle
  8. Casimir Plowaski
  9. Celery Salter
  10. Chance the Scraper
  11. Chicago My Home Plow
  12. Chillinois
  13. Chicago Plowhawks
  14. ChiPlowgo
  15. City of Big Shovels
  16. CTRL-SALT-DELETE
  17. Deep Dish Plowzza
  18. Earth, Wind and Plower
  19. Ernie Snowbanks
  20. Ferris Bueller's Scrape Off
  21. Jesse Whiteout
  22. Kevin McPlowister
  23. Little Dibbie
  24. Looper Scooper
  25. Lost Shaker of Salt
  26. Maxwell Street Plowish Sausage
  27. Micicle Jordan
  28. Mies van der Snow
  29. Minnie MiNOsnow
  30. Nat King Cold
  31. Oh Snow You Didn't!
  32. Pablo Picassnow
  33. Plowapalooza
  34. Plowdiniera
  35. Plowed Gate
  36. Salternate Reality
  37. Saltsa N Chips
  38. Scoop Dogg
  39. Sir Melts a lot
  40. Sister Jean's Machine
  41. Skilling It
  42. Snower Wacker Drive
  43. Snowprah Windfrey
  44. Super Bowl Shovel
  45. Sweet Plow of Mine
  46. Taylor Drift
  47. Thawsome Sauce
  48. The Magnificent Pile
  49. The Salt Shedder
  50. The Unslushables

Chicago residents have until Feb. 2 to vote for six plow names. Once the names are chosen, the residents who submitted the names will be offered a photo opportunity with their snowplow and be given some city swag.

Last year, for the inaugural "You Name a Snowplow" contest, "Mrs. O'Leary's Plow" — named by FOX 32 Digital Producer Will Hager — ended up winning. It's now part of the fleet of over 300 plows that clear city roadways during and after winter storms.

Tap HERE to vote.

To view Chicago's fleet in real time, visit www.chicagoshovels.org.